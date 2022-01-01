Go
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • TORTA

18 E Camden Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (993 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchiladas de Pollo$14.99
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, topped with lettuce, cream, onions, queso fresco & avocado.
Guacamole & Chips$8.99
8 oz Fresh Homemade Guacamole Served with Homemade tortilla Chips.
Quesadilla$6.99
Fresh homemade corn tortilla topped with lettuce, Cream and Cheese.
Sweet plantains$3.99
Pan fried served with cream and cotija cheese .
Appetizer Nachos$6.99
Topped with black refried beans, lettuce, cream, cheese & avocado.
Mexican Tacos
Homemade Corn Tortillas, Your Favorite Meat, topped with Onions and Cilantro served with salsas on the side, limes & Cucumbers.
Refried Beans$3.50
Chimichangas$10.99
Deep fried filled with your favorite meat, refried beans & Oaxaca Cheese. Topped with cheese, cream and served with a side of rice.
Birria Tacos$13.99
3 Flour Tortilla Tacos with Birria Beef and Melted Cheese. Topped with Onions, Cilantro and served with a side of Birria Sauce and Limes.
Burritos$10.99
Flour tortilla Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, cream, tomatoes, cheese & French fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

18 E Camden Ave

Moorestown NJ

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
