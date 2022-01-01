Rancho Cordova restaurants you'll love
Rancho Cordova's top cuisines
Must-try Rancho Cordova restaurants
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Rancho Cordova
SEAFOOD
Firehouse Crawfish - Rancho Cordova
2878 Zinfandel Dr, Rancho Cordova
|Popular items
|Cajun Garlic Fries
|$6.99
Our #1 selling fries. Fried to perfection, then seasoned with our cajun and garlic seasoning.
|Catfish w/Fries
|$14.99
Classic southern fried catfish dipped in a seasoned cornmeal and fried to perfection.
|Mussels
|$13.00
New Zealand green mussels.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Jacks Urban Eats
2137 Golden Centre Ln, Gold River
|Popular items
|BBQ Tri Tip
|$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
|Large Urban Fries
|$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
|BBQ Chicken
|$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
More about Martin's Famous Street Tacos
Martin's Famous Street Tacos
11344 Coloma Rd #205, Gold River
|Popular items
|TJ ASADA
|$2.75
Steak (Carne Asada), Cilantro, Onion, and Guac Sauce on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
|Shredded Pork Taco (CARNITAS)
|$2.50
Shredded Pork (Carnitas), Pico de Gallo, and Cheese on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
|Carne Asada Taco (STEAK)
|$2.50
Carne Asada (Steak), Pico de Gallo, and Cheese on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
More about 23 Beach Hut Deli
23 Beach Hut Deli
2095 Golden Centre Ln, Gold River
|Popular items
|Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
|Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
|Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
More about BurgerIM
BurgerIM
4004 Sunrise Blvd, Rancho Cordova
|Popular items
|Angus Beef
|$6.99
|The Cowboy
|$7.99
|Spanish Beef
|$7.99
More about 8Teas
8Teas
3579 Mather Field Road, Suite B, Rancho Cordova