Rancho Cordova restaurants you'll love

Rancho Cordova's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Rancho Cordova restaurants

Firehouse Crawfish - Rancho Cordova image

SEAFOOD

Firehouse Crawfish - Rancho Cordova

2878 Zinfandel Dr, Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.3 (2200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Garlic Fries$6.99
Our #1 selling fries. Fried to perfection, then seasoned with our cajun and garlic seasoning.
Catfish w/Fries$14.99
Classic southern fried catfish dipped in a seasoned cornmeal and fried to perfection.
Mussels$13.00
New Zealand green mussels.
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Rancho Cordova
Jacks Urban Eats image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

2137 Golden Centre Ln, Gold River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Tri Tip$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Large Urban Fries$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
BBQ Chicken$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Martin's Famous Street Tacos image

 

Martin's Famous Street Tacos

11344 Coloma Rd #205, Gold River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TJ ASADA$2.75
Steak (Carne Asada), Cilantro, Onion, and Guac Sauce on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
Shredded Pork Taco (CARNITAS)$2.50
Shredded Pork (Carnitas), Pico de Gallo, and Cheese on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
Carne Asada Taco (STEAK)$2.50
Carne Asada (Steak), Pico de Gallo, and Cheese on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
More about Martin's Famous Street Tacos
23 Beach Hut Deli image

 

23 Beach Hut Deli

2095 Golden Centre Ln, Gold River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
More about 23 Beach Hut Deli
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

4004 Sunrise Blvd, Rancho Cordova

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Angus Beef$6.99
The Cowboy$7.99
Spanish Beef$7.99
More about BurgerIM
Restaurant banner

 

8Teas

3579 Mather Field Road, Suite B, Rancho Cordova

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 8Teas

