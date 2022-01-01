Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
Rancho Cordova
/
Rancho Cordova
/
Cookies
Rancho Cordova restaurants that serve cookies
Jacks Urban Eats
2137 Golden Centre Ln, Gold River
No reviews yet
Fresh Baked Cookie
$2.50
Selection may vary.
Cookie
$2.00
More about Jacks Urban Eats
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Straw Hat Pizza
2929 Mather Field Road, Rancho Cordova
Avg 4.3
(1656 reviews)
Cookie
$7.99
More about Straw Hat Pizza
