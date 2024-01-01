Grilled chicken in Rancho Cordova
Rancho Cordova restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about West Coast Sourdough - Ranch Cordova
West Coast Sourdough - Ranch Cordova
3225 Zinfandel Dr, Rancho Cordova
|#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
|$0.00
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
|#0 Greek Grilled Chicken (Spring Special!)
|$12.99
Comes in a 6" size only! Mediterranean Grilled Chicken, covered with our house-made Tzatziki Ranch sauce, topped with Herb-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Lettuce, and Onion, drizzled with Olive Oil and served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.