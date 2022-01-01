Tacos in Rancho Cordova
Rancho Cordova restaurants that serve tacos
Jacks Urban Eats
2137 Golden Centre Ln, Gold River
|Impossible Taco Bowl - vg
|$12.95
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.
Martin's Famous Street Tacos
11344 Coloma Rd #205, Gold River
|3 REG Tacos Plate
|$12.00
3 Tacos with choice of meat and side of Rice and Beans on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
|Shredded Pork Taco (CARNITAS)
|$2.50
Shredded Pork (Carnitas), Pico de Gallo, and Cheese on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
|TJ TACO
|$2.75