Tacos in Rancho Cordova

Jacks Urban Eats

2137 Golden Centre Ln, Gold River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Impossible Taco Bowl - vg$12.95
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.
Martin's Famous Street Tacos

11344 Coloma Rd #205, Gold River

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 REG Tacos Plate$12.00
3 Tacos with choice of meat and side of Rice and Beans on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
Shredded Pork Taco (CARNITAS)$2.50
Shredded Pork (Carnitas), Pico de Gallo, and Cheese on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
TJ TACO$2.75
