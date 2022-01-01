Rancho Cucamonga Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Rancho Cucamonga restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga

Fire Wings Rancho Cucamonga image

 

Fire Wings Rancho Cucamonga

8443 Haven St., Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Rancho Cucamonga
Umai Savory Hot Dogs image

 

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

8443 Haven Ave #183, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Fries$5.75
Crispy fries loaded with garlic, garlic, garlic, oh and parmesan cheese!
Umai House Fries$5.75
Crispy fries topped with Umai teriyaki sauce, dynamite sauce and nori flakes.
Philly Me Up$8.00
Italian sausage topped with sautéed bell peppers & mushrooms, caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, parmesan cheese and Umai teriyaki sauce on a brioche bun.
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs
Tasty Chicken image

CHICKEN

Tasty Chicken

9668 Baseline Road, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.5 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Meal$21.89
1 Whole Chicken, 3 Medium Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 2-3)
Tasty Big Burrito$9.29
Shredded Chicken, Rice Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Dressing, 1 Small Side & Salsa
Buy One Get ONE free Hardshell only taco$4.69
2 Tacos, Shredded Chicken Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, 1 Small Side,
1 Small Drink & Salsa
More about Tasty Chicken
BurgerIM image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

7220 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 3.8 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Trio$9.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
More about BurgerIM
19th Street Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

19th Street Pizzeria

8689 19th Street, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.7 (848 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mega Chocolate Brownie$5.00
Mega Brownie baked and topped with Chocolate Syrup & Sugar. Serves 2-3
Antipasto Salad$10.00
Iceberg Lettuce with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Diced Ham, Onions, Olives, Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes
Parmesan Cheese Stixs (Cheese Bread)$8.00
A Guest Favorite! Cheese Bread Goodness!
More about 19th Street Pizzeria
Rancho's Chicken image

CHICKEN

Rancho's Chicken

8998 FOOTHILL BLVD Ste 103A, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MEDIUM BOWL$14.95
More about Rancho's Chicken
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

8443 Haven Ave, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.3 (584 reviews)
Takeout
More about BurgerIM

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rancho Cucamonga

Thai Tea

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Rancho Cucamonga to explore

Upland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mira Loma

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston