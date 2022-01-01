Rancho Cucamonga Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga

CHICKEN

Tasty Chicken

9668 Baseline Road, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.5 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Meal$21.89
1 Whole Chicken, 3 Medium Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 2-3)
Tasty Big Burrito$9.29
Shredded Chicken, Rice Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Dressing, 1 Small Side & Salsa
Buy One Get ONE free Hardshell only taco$4.69
2 Tacos, Shredded Chicken Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, 1 Small Side,
1 Small Drink & Salsa
More about Tasty Chicken
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga

8998 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.5 (371 reviews)
Takeout
More about Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mamá por Dios

12225 Foothill Blvd., Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 3.6 (5352 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mamá por Dios

