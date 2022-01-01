Rancho Cucamonga Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga
More about Tasty Chicken
CHICKEN
Tasty Chicken
9668 Baseline Road, Rancho Cucamonga
|Popular items
|Mini Meal
|$21.89
1 Whole Chicken, 3 Medium Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 2-3)
|Tasty Big Burrito
|$9.29
Shredded Chicken, Rice Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Dressing, 1 Small Side & Salsa
|Buy One Get ONE free Hardshell only taco
|$4.69
2 Tacos, Shredded Chicken Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, 1 Small Side,
1 Small Drink & Salsa
More about Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga
8998 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga