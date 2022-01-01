Cake in Rancho Cucamonga
Rancho Cucamonga restaurants that serve cake
More about Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga
Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga
7880 Kew Ave, Rancho Cucamonga
|Ube Tres Leches Cake
|$66.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube cake soaked with ube tres leches mixture and filled with whipped cream frosted with our rustic purple buttercream design.
|Tres Leches Cake
|$66.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Vanilla cake soaked in tres leches mixture filled with vanilla whipped cream and frosted with buttercream.
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cake
|$60.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Strawberry cake filled with strawberry creamcheese frosting, topped with strawberry ganache drip and edged with graham cracker crumbs.