Cake in Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga restaurants
Rancho Cucamonga restaurants that serve cake

Stackz Rancho

9223 Archibald Ave H, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Cake$7.00
More about Stackz Rancho
Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga

7880 Kew Ave, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ube Tres Leches Cake$66.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube cake soaked with ube tres leches mixture and filled with whipped cream frosted with our rustic purple buttercream design.
Tres Leches Cake$66.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Vanilla cake soaked in tres leches mixture filled with vanilla whipped cream and frosted with buttercream.
Strawberry Cheesecake Cake$60.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Strawberry cake filled with strawberry creamcheese frosting, topped with strawberry ganache drip and edged with graham cracker crumbs.
More about Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga

