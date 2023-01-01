Cheesecake in Rancho Cucamonga
Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga
7880 Kew Ave, Rancho Cucamonga
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cake
|$60.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Strawberry cake filled with strawberry creamcheese frosting, topped with strawberry ganache drip and edged with graham cracker crumbs.
|Ube Cheesecake Cupcake
|$4.99
Ube cupcake with ube cream cheese frosting and ube crumbs
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcake
|$4.99
Strawberry cupcake with strawberry filling topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting and graham cracker crumbs