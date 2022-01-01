Chicken salad in Rancho Cucamonga

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Fire Wings Rancho Cucamonga

8443 Haven St., Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Fire Wings Rancho Cucamonga
The Stackz Company image

 

The Stackz Company

9223 Archibald Ave H, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, colby jack cheese, tomato. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, crispy chicken, colby jack cheese, tomato. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, colby jack cheese, tomato. Comes with your choice of dressing.
More about The Stackz Company
Item pic

CHICKEN

Tasty Chicken

9668 Baseline Road, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.5 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tasty Chicken Salad$10.29
Shredded Chicken Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes & Dressing or Salsa
More about Tasty Chicken
19th Street Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

19th Street Pizzeria

8689 19th Street, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.7 (848 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$10.00
Grilled Chicken topped on top of our salad mix and served with your choice of dressing
More about 19th Street Pizzeria

