Chicken salad in Rancho Cucamonga
Rancho Cucamonga restaurants that serve chicken salad
Fire Wings Rancho Cucamonga
8443 Haven St., Rancho Cucamonga
|ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.75
The Stackz Company
9223 Archibald Ave H, Rancho Cucamonga
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, colby jack cheese, tomato. Comes with your choice of dressing.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, crispy chicken, colby jack cheese, tomato. Comes with your choice of dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, colby jack cheese, tomato. Comes with your choice of dressing.
CHICKEN
Tasty Chicken
9668 Baseline Road, Rancho Cucamonga
|Tasty Chicken Salad
|$10.29
Shredded Chicken Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes & Dressing or Salsa