Fish tacos in Rancho Cucamonga

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga - 8998 foothill blvd Suite 103b

8998 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.5 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Style Fish Taco$3.99
More about Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga - 8998 foothill blvd Suite 103b
Restaurant banner

 

Haven Haus Cafe

7890 Haven Avenue, Ste 15-16, Rancho Cucomanga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$13.95
3 Soft Corn Tortillas with Crispy Beer Battered Fish, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Coleslaw with a Drizzle of Cilantro Sauce & Served with Beans
More about Haven Haus Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Taco Hut Mexican Bar & Grill

11815 Foothill Blvd, #E, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Two Fish Taco Dinner$18.00
White fish, battered or grilled with cabbage, special sauce, tomato, cilantro and cheese
More about Taco Hut Mexican Bar & Grill

