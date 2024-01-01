Pies in Rancho Cucamonga
Rancho Cucamonga restaurants that serve pies
More about BUSHFIRE KITCHEN - RANCHO CUCAMONGA
BUSHFIRE KITCHEN - RANCHO CUCAMONGA
10990 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga
|Empanada of the Month - Caramel Apple Pie (v)
|$4.60
Get ready to fall in love with our Caramel Apple Pie Empanada. Our golden, flaky pastry shell is freshly baked and filled with sweet, cinnamon-spiced apples and a rich, gooey caramel sauce. Finished with a dusting of cinnamon sugar, this empanada is a delicious handheld twist on a classic that will have you coming back for more. Try it today before it’s gone!