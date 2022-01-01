Rancho Mirage restaurants you'll love

Rancho Mirage restaurants
Toast
  • Rancho Mirage

Rancho Mirage's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Caterers
Must-try Rancho Mirage restaurants

The Sandbox image

 

The Sandbox

72301 Country Club Dr Suite 110, Rancho Mirage

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bowl$10.00
Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Cheese, Cream Fresca, Corn, Cilantro Rice, Beans, Green or Red Salsa.
Classic Asada Taco$3.00
Onion, Cilantro, Red Or Green Salsa.
Taca Asada Taco$4.00
Shredded Cabbage, Crema Fresca, Chipotle Aioli, Feather Shredded Jack.
More about The Sandbox
Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage

42500 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
4 Scoops$17.99
Please select up to 4 proteins. If you would like double protein please write it in the special request box.
2 Scoops$13.99
Please select up to 2 proteins. If you would like double protein please write it in the special request box.
3 Scoops$15.99
Please select up to 3 proteins. If you would like double protein please write it in the special request box.
More about Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage
Haus Of Poké - Palm Springs image

 

Haus Of Poké - Palm Springs

111 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Poke Bowl$20.00
Diced Ahi Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail served with Green Onion, Mango, Cucumber and Edamame. Topped with Spicy Tuna, Crab Meat, Ginger, Furikake, Roasted Sesame Seed, Crispy Garlic, and Crispy Onion.
3 Scoops$15.99
Please select up to 3 proteins. If you would like double protein please write it in the special request box.
2 Scoops$13.99
Please select up to 2 proteins. If you would like double protein please write it in the special request box.
More about Haus Of Poké - Palm Springs
Desert Island Bar and Kitchen image

 

Desert Island Bar and Kitchen

71777 Frank Sinatra Drive, Rancho Mirage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Taco TO-GO$15.00
grilled baja shrimp | cabbage slaw | cilantro epazote | jalapeno aioli
Cheeseburger TO-GO$16.00
panko crusted orange roughy | arugula| pickled red onion| tartar sauce l cheese crisp
Cobb Salad$15.00
grilled chicken | cucumber | bacon | blue cheese | tomato | egg | ranch dressing
More about Desert Island Bar and Kitchen
Dragon Lili Boba Bar image

 

Dragon Lili Boba Bar

42452 Bob Hope Drive, Ste.2, Rancho Mirage

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dragon Lili Boba Bar
Banner pic

 

Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location

69930 HWY111, Suite 122, Racho Mirage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location
Restaurant banner

 

Catalan Mediterranean Restaurant

70026 CA-111, Rancho Mirage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Catalan Mediterranean Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rancho Mirage

Thai Tea

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Burritos

Cobb Salad

Fried Rice

