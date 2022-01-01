Rancho Mirage restaurants you'll love
More about The Sandbox
The Sandbox
72301 Country Club Dr Suite 110, Rancho Mirage
|Popular items
|Chicken Bowl
|$10.00
Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Cheese, Cream Fresca, Corn, Cilantro Rice, Beans, Green or Red Salsa.
|Classic Asada Taco
|$3.00
Onion, Cilantro, Red Or Green Salsa.
|Taca Asada Taco
|$4.00
Shredded Cabbage, Crema Fresca, Chipotle Aioli, Feather Shredded Jack.
More about Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage
SEAFOOD • POKE
Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage
42500 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage
|Popular items
|4 Scoops
|$17.99
Please select up to 4 proteins. If you would like double protein please write it in the special request box.
|2 Scoops
|$13.99
Please select up to 2 proteins. If you would like double protein please write it in the special request box.
|3 Scoops
|$15.99
Please select up to 3 proteins. If you would like double protein please write it in the special request box.
More about Haus Of Poké - Palm Springs
Haus Of Poké - Palm Springs
111 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Combo Poke Bowl
|$20.00
Diced Ahi Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail served with Green Onion, Mango, Cucumber and Edamame. Topped with Spicy Tuna, Crab Meat, Ginger, Furikake, Roasted Sesame Seed, Crispy Garlic, and Crispy Onion.
|3 Scoops
|$15.99
Please select up to 3 proteins. If you would like double protein please write it in the special request box.
|2 Scoops
|$13.99
Please select up to 2 proteins. If you would like double protein please write it in the special request box.
More about Desert Island Bar and Kitchen
Desert Island Bar and Kitchen
71777 Frank Sinatra Drive, Rancho Mirage
|Popular items
|Shrimp Taco TO-GO
|$15.00
grilled baja shrimp | cabbage slaw | cilantro epazote | jalapeno aioli
|Cheeseburger TO-GO
|$16.00
panko crusted orange roughy | arugula| pickled red onion| tartar sauce l cheese crisp
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
grilled chicken | cucumber | bacon | blue cheese | tomato | egg | ranch dressing
More about Dragon Lili Boba Bar
Dragon Lili Boba Bar
42452 Bob Hope Drive, Ste.2, Rancho Mirage
More about Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location
Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location
69930 HWY111, Suite 122, Racho Mirage
More about Catalan Mediterranean Restaurant
Catalan Mediterranean Restaurant
70026 CA-111, Rancho Mirage