Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Rancho Mirage

Go
Rancho Mirage restaurants
Toast

Rancho Mirage restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location - Rancho Mirage

69930 HWY111, Suite 122, Racho Mirage

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kow Kang Massaman Nue (Massaman curry)$15.00
Massaman curry, potato, roasted peanut served with rice.
Kow Kang Panang (Panang curry)$15.00
Panang curry, lime leaves served with rice.
Kow Kang Karee Gai (Yellow curry)$15.00
Yellow curry, potato served with rice
More about Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location - Rancho Mirage
Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage

42500 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coco Curry Sauce Side$0.75
More about Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage

Browse other tasty dishes in Rancho Mirage

Almond Milk

Thai Tea

Wontons

Crab Rolls

Edamame

Shrimp Fried Rice

Salmon

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Rancho Mirage to explore

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Palm Springs

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (16 restaurants)

La Quinta

No reviews yet

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (774 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (947 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston