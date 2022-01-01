Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eel in
Rancho Mirage
/
Rancho Mirage
/
Eel
Rancho Mirage restaurants that serve eel
SEAFOOD • POKE
Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage
42500 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage
Avg 4.6
(335 reviews)
Eel Sauce Side
$0.75
More about Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage
Haus Of Poké - Palm Springs
111 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
No reviews yet
Fresh Water Eel Nigiri
$9.00
More about Haus Of Poké - Palm Springs
