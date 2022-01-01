Salmon in Rancho Mirage
Rancho Mirage restaurants that serve salmon
More about Catalan Mediterranean Restaurant
Catalan Mediterranean Restaurant
70026 CA-111, Rancho Mirage
|Pan Roasted Wild Salmon
|$35.00
Braised Escarole, White Beans & Saffron Aioli
More about Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage
SEAFOOD • POKE
Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage
42500 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage
|Salmon Roll
|$5.50
More about Haus Of Poké - Palm Springs
Haus Of Poké - Palm Springs
111 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$17.00
Diced Salmon served with Red Onion, Mango, Cucumber, and Edamame. Topped with Ginger, Furikake, Roasted Sesame Seed, Crispy Garlic, and Wasabi. With our Spicy Mayo and Ponzu sauce.
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$21.00
|Salmon Hand Roll
|$5.50