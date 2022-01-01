Tacos in Rancho Mirage
The Sandbox
72301 Country Club Dr Suite 110, Rancho Mirage
|Taca Asada Taco
|$4.00
Shredded Cabbage, Crema Fresca, Chipotle Aioli, Feather Shredded Jack.
|Classic Asada Taco
|$3.00
Onion, Cilantro, Red Or Green Salsa.
|Classic Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Onion, Cilantro, Red Or Green Salsa.
Desert Island Bar and Kitchen
71777 Frank Sinatra Drive, Rancho Mirage
|Shrimp Taco TO-GO
|$15.00
grilled baja shrimp | cabbage slaw | cilantro epazote | jalapeno aioli