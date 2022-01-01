Rancho Santa Margarita breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Rancho Santa Margarita
Alza Italian Kitchen
22411 Antonio parkway suite C170, RSM
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken
|$17.95
Fettuccini tossed with creamy alfredo
|Garlic Twists
|$6.95
Bread twists brushed with garlic bujtter and dusted with Romano cheese served with Marinara
|Lasagna
|$17.95
Five layer with Seasoned Beef, ricotta, romano and Mozzarella
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Latte Da Bagelry & Grill
21612 Plano Trabuco Rd, Trabuco Canyon
The Trough Sandwich Shop Rancho
31441 Santa Margarita Pkwy Suite N, Rancho Santa Margarita
|Popular items
|Cali Cowboy
|$11.00
Roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, ranch, sourdough
|Rachel
|$9.50
Roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese, coleslaw, Russian dressing, cornmeal roll
|Caprese
|$10.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato jam, mozzarella, basil-olive aioli, arugula, squaw roll