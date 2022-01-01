Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Rancho Santa Margarita

Rancho Santa Margarita restaurants
Rancho Santa Margarita restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Happy Oasis

30451 Avenida de Las Flores, Unit E, Rancho Santa Margarita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Nigiri$4.99
Salmon Baked$13.99
More about Happy Oasis
Cosmo's Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Cosmo's Italian Kitchen

28562 Oso Pkwy,, Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALMON BOWTIE PASTA$20.95
Marinara, cognac and cream.
SIDE SALMON$10.95
SALMON SPECIAL$18.95
Grilled or blackened salmon served on top of a pasta Romano. Garlic cream sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, Roma tomatoes, garlic and artichoke hearts.
More about Cosmo's Italian Kitchen
Alza Italian Kitchen image

 

Alza Italian Kitchen

22411 Antonio parkway suite C170, RSM

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Mediterranean$28.95
Salmon seared in olive oil in a white wine butter sauce with mushrooms, olives, artichokes and capers served with sauted vegetables
More about Alza Italian Kitchen
Atlantic Salmon Bowl image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Spikes Fish House

30465 Avenida de las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.8 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Atlantic Salmon Plate$18.50
Atlantic Salmon Bowl$14.50
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$16.00
More about Spikes Fish House
Restaurant banner

 

Kyoto Poke & Ramen

22342 El Paseo\r\nSte F2, Rancho Santa Margarita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Poke Bowl$13.99
More about Kyoto Poke & Ramen

