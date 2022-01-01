Salmon in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita restaurants that serve salmon
Happy Oasis
30451 Avenida de Las Flores, Unit E, Rancho Santa Margarita
|Salmon Nigiri
|$4.99
|Salmon Baked
|$13.99
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Cosmo's Italian Kitchen
28562 Oso Pkwy,, Rancho Santa Margarita
|SALMON BOWTIE PASTA
|$20.95
Marinara, cognac and cream.
|SIDE SALMON
|$10.95
|SALMON SPECIAL
|$18.95
Grilled or blackened salmon served on top of a pasta Romano. Garlic cream sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, Roma tomatoes, garlic and artichoke hearts.
Alza Italian Kitchen
22411 Antonio parkway suite C170, RSM
|Salmon Mediterranean
|$28.95
Salmon seared in olive oil in a white wine butter sauce with mushrooms, olives, artichokes and capers served with sauted vegetables
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Spikes Fish House
30465 Avenida de las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita
|Atlantic Salmon Plate
|$18.50
|Atlantic Salmon Bowl
|$14.50
|Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
|$16.00