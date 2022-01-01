Chicken
Rancho's Chicken - Corona
Closed today
No reviews yet
1112 West 6th StreetUnit 101
Corona, CA 92882
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
1112 West 6th StreetUnit 101, Corona CA 92882
Nearby restaurants
Tamazula Baja Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill
With the great taste of old and modern Mexico, enjoy Rodrigo’s colorful, lively ambiance; Delicious, fresh, Mexican food at its best. Savor award winning sizzling fajitas, seafood enchiladas, fish tacos, carne asada, chalupa salads and more…You will love the fresh made chips and salsa!
Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa