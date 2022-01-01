Go
Toast

Randolph Beer

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

104 S 4th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1919 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

104 S 4th St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Milk Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ST. ANSELM

No reviews yet

Steaks & grilled seafood are the specialty of this unassuming, brick-walled spot.

Maison Premiere

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SPUYTEN DUYVIL

No reviews yet

Serving Lagers, Ales, Amaro, Vermouth and Wine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston