Cake in Randolph

Randolph restaurants
Randolph restaurants that serve cake

Sweet Piglet Bakery + Cafe image

 

Sweet Piglet Bakery + Cafe

1138 North Main Street, Randolph

Takeout
8-inch Cake$40.00
Tell us about your vision! Let us know what flavor(s) you're looking for and if you want any specifications such as writing, number of layers, or colors. Please note that requests may incur extra costs and you will be contacted if pricing needs to be adjusted.
Mini Ube Sponge Cake$3.00
Matcha Crepe Cake$75.00
20 layers of matcha crepes and matcha diplomat cream
1048 Bar & Grill image

 

1048 Bar & Grill

1048 North Main Street, Randolph

Takeout
Choc Chip Lava Cake With Ice Cream$7.99
Banner pic

 

The Well Jamaican Restaurant

55 Mazzeo Drive, Randolph

Takeout Delivery
Snicker Peanut Butter Cake$3.99
Rum Cake$4.99
Black cake or rum cake is rich, dense, moist, with tons of flavor, essence and rum
Carrot Cake$4.99
Carrot cake contains carrots mixed into the batter white cream cheese frosting and walnuts
