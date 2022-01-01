Cake in Randolph
Randolph restaurants that serve cake
More about Sweet Piglet Bakery + Cafe
Sweet Piglet Bakery + Cafe
1138 North Main Street, Randolph
|8-inch Cake
|$40.00
Tell us about your vision! Let us know what flavor(s) you're looking for and if you want any specifications such as writing, number of layers, or colors. Please note that requests may incur extra costs and you will be contacted if pricing needs to be adjusted.
|Mini Ube Sponge Cake
|$3.00
|Matcha Crepe Cake
|$75.00
20 layers of matcha crepes and matcha diplomat cream
More about 1048 Bar & Grill
1048 Bar & Grill
1048 North Main Street, Randolph
|Choc Chip Lava Cake With Ice Cream
|$7.99
More about The Well Jamaican Restaurant
The Well Jamaican Restaurant
55 Mazzeo Drive, Randolph
|Snicker Peanut Butter Cake
|$3.99
|Rum Cake
|$4.99
Black cake or rum cake is rich, dense, moist, with tons of flavor, essence and rum
|Carrot Cake
|$4.99
Carrot cake contains carrots mixed into the batter white cream cheese frosting and walnuts