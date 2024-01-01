Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried scallops in Randolph

Randolph restaurants
Randolph restaurants that serve fried scallops

Main pic

 

TeaDA, Inc - Randolph, MA

49 North Main Street, Randolph

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teada's Special Fry Rice (Scallop, Shrimp, Egg, Chicken, Rice and Vegetable)$10.95
More about TeaDA, Inc - Randolph, MA
1048 Bar & Grill image

 

1048 Bar & Grill

1048 North Main Street, Randolph

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED SCALLOPS$19.99
More about 1048 Bar & Grill

