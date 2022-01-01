Randolph Beer
Steps from the Brooklyn Bridge pedestrian path, this large and airy restaurant and bar houses DUMBO's only brewery and self serve beer ATM! In the warmer months, outdoor sidewalk cafe's on Sands Street and Prospect Street are filled with locals enjoying brunch, dinner or drinks in the sun. Clean food, fresh beer, skeeball and shuffleboard. Enough said.
77 Sands St.
Popular Items
Location
77 Sands St.
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:45 am
Nearby restaurants
Joe Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Juliana's
Traditional coal-fired pizza in Brooklyn from legendary pie man Patsy Grimaldi.
Mulberry & Vine
Come in and Enjoy
Menya Jiro
Menya Jiro’s founders opened a ramen shop in their native Kagoshima, Japan, in 2007, and it proved to be so successful that they brought it to New York City as a popup. It was so acclaimed (winning both the 2016 and ‘17 New York Street Ramen Contests) that it’s since spawned three brick-and-mortar New York City ramen restaurants and several more in Japan, continuing to earn heaps of praise and hordes of customers.