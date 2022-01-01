Go
Randolph Beer

Steps from the Brooklyn Bridge pedestrian path, this large and airy restaurant and bar houses DUMBO's only brewery and self serve beer ATM! In the warmer months, outdoor sidewalk cafe's on Sands Street and Prospect Street are filled with locals enjoying brunch, dinner or drinks in the sun. Clean food, fresh beer, skeeball and shuffleboard. Enough said.

77 Sands St.

Fry Bar *PLATTER*$65.00
Jumbo Hot Wing *PLATTER*$75.00
Beer Garden Pretzel *PLATTER*$70.00
Cauliflower Hot Wing *PLATTER*$75.00
Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:45 am
