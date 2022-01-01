Go
Randy's Family Restaurant

Carry out available from 11am until 7pm daily. For delivery please call (989) 202-4922

677 E Houghton Lake Drive • $

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Mozzarella sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
Four breaded chicken tenders served with your choice chips or french fries.
Smokehouse Burger$12.49
1/3 lb burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce on a brioche bun. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy breaded chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato in a fresh wrap. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Ultimate Club$10.99
Sliced turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Breakfast Meat$3.99
Stuffed French Toast$5.59
Slices of brioche French toast stuffed with cream cheese filling & topped with strawberries and whipped cream.
Plain Burger$9.99
1/3 lb burger served plain on a brioche bun. Customize with your choice of toppings. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Fresh Fish 'N Chips$15.99
Fresh, not frozen, Atlantic Cod fillet. Available battered or baked. Includes your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.
Country Breakfast$8.99
Two eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham & hash browns. Serve with your choice of toast.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

677 E Houghton Lake Drive

Prudenville MI

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
