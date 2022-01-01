Go
Toast

Randy's Wooster Street Pizza

New Haven Style Brick Oven Pizza

770 Roosevelt Trail

No reviews yet

Popular Items

My Big Fat Greek Salad$10.95
traditional greek salad with kalamata olives and feta cheese. serves with house-made greek feta dressing
Sm. Wooster Street King$16.25
red pie with onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese.
12 Dallas Wings$15.95
Buffalo wings, Our big & meaty wings are second to none, tossed in your choice of sauces.
Sm. Cheese Pizza$11.50
Cauliflour Pizza$16.25
Chutes Pretzel Bites$8.95
12 Pretzel bites that are perfect blend of sweet and salty! served with beer cheese for dipping
Wicked Sticks$7.95
Strips of fried dough seasoned with a special blend of herbs and spices. Served with marinara sauce. They are Wicked Good!!!
Lg. Cheese Pizza$15.50
12 Boneless Wings$17.95
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our choice of sauce
6 Boneless Wings$11.95
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our choice of sauce
See full menu

Location

770 Roosevelt Trail

Naples ME

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beacon Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

Beacon Bar & Bistro is an eatery on the causeway in Naples, Maine. Lobster rolls, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, ice cream, & homemade desserts. Enjoy good food, music, and stunning views of Long Lake!

Naples Pizza

No reviews yet

Your favorite seasonal pizza shop

Rick's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Galley Restaurant and Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston