Range Life

Range Life is a neighborhood restaurant, bar and market in Livermore, CA. We’re located in a beautiful valley surrounded by rolling hills, oak trees and vineyards in a renovated 1800’s brick building. We’ve created a warm space that is both rustic and modern - perfect for family dining, date night or a much-deserved after work cocktail.

2160 Railroad Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (3014 reviews)

Popular Items

Klingeman Ranch Ham Chop$36.00
front porch red polenta, roasted little savoy cabbages, moro blood orange
Milk & Honey$8.00
malted milk ice cream, honeycomb, sea salt & olive oil
Oeufs Mayonnaise (3 pieces)$6.00
karashi mustard & crispy chicken skin
Spring Fritto$15.00
florescent snap peas, asparagus, cauliflower with mendocino chèvre
Wingen Bakery Bread - limit 2 per order$6.00
oregon sea salt & butter
Sourdough Churro$10.00
with dirty girl strawberry
Caesar Salad$14.00
little gems & pan di zucchero, belle radish, pangrattato, anchovy, parmigiano
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$30.00
full belly arugula, radicchio di treviso, yellow carrot & fonduta of saint jorge (unless otherwise requested, multiple orders may be boxed up family style)
Star Route Butter Lettuces$15.00
chioggia & white beets, lucero strawberry, wild pecan
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2160 Railroad Ave

Livermore CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
