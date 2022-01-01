Range Life
Range Life is a neighborhood restaurant, bar and market in Livermore, CA. We’re located in a beautiful valley surrounded by rolling hills, oak trees and vineyards in a renovated 1800’s brick building. We’ve created a warm space that is both rustic and modern - perfect for family dining, date night or a much-deserved after work cocktail.
2160 Railroad Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2160 Railroad Ave
Livermore CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Livermore
Come in and enjoy!
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore
Orders do not come with rice.
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Get Sauced!
Plucked Chicken & Beer
Come in and Get Plucked!