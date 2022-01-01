Range Restaurant + Cocktail Bar
Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
11865 Hickman Road, Urbandale IA 50323
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tito's Lounge - 3916 NW Urbandale Dr
No Reviews
3916 NW Urbandale Dr Urbandale, IA 50322
View restaurant
5 Borough Bagels - 13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
No Reviews
13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
View restaurant