Rangeen- Indi Cali Kitchen - 28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Pickup

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Chicken Tikka Masala (G,N)
$15.00

Boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce with lovely, tangy spices. Comes with a side of rice.

Marinated Chili Kale Salad (V, G, D)
$11.00

Marinated kale tossed with roasted sweet potatoes, crispy chickpeas, pomegranate seeds, pistachio, chili, cilantro, lime-pickled onion

Beets & Figs Salad (G,N)
$12.00

Greens tossed with tender beets, goat cheese, figs, oranges, mint, and topped with roasted chipotle pumpkin seeds.

Gobhi Manchurian (V, D, N)
$8.00

Crispy fried cauliflower tossed in a sweet, tangy, spicy sauce made with ginger, chili, bell pepper and garlic.

Samosa (V,D)
$5.00
Garlic Naan (N)
$4.00
Lamb Meatball Curry (N)
$15.00

Tender lamb meatballs simmered with garlic, ginger and spices and served on an onion tomato gravy base. Comes with a side of rice.

Chicken Tikka Sandwich (N)
$13.00

Creamy tomato sauce and boneless chicken with lovely, tangy spices wrapped in a naan, filled with lettuce, lime pickled onions and fresh herbs.

Lamb Seekh Kebabs (N,G)
$15.00

Tender lamb kebabs served beet raita and herb salad

Mango Habanero Chicken Tikka (N, G)
$13.00

Grilled chicken smothered in sweet and spicy mango habanero sauce with scallions and bell peppers. Served with herb salad

Chicken Tikka

Mango Habanero Chicken Tikka Bowl
$12.00
Chili

Fish Tikka

Fish Tikka (N,G)
$15.00

Grilled fish filet cubes served with carrot slaw

Meatball Subs

Lamb Meatball Sandwich (N)
$13.00

Lamb meatballs served in a naan wrap with yogurt, herbacious chimichurri, spinach and fresh tomato.

Chicken Burgers

Fried Chicken Burger (N)
$13.00

Fried masala chicken with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, carrot slaw, and lime pickled onions. Comes with a side of desi dip and tamarind bbq dip

Fried Chicken Burger Meal - KIDS
$7.00

Fried chicken burger, and fries

Curry

Meat Curry Meal - FAMILY TO GO
$48.00

Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb meatballs curry, Lentil Soup, Rice, Naan, Beet Raita

Sweet Potato Curry (V,G,D,N)
$12.00

Curried tender sweet potatoes with creamy coconut, onion, ginger, garlic and chilis topped with herbs and sesame salt. Comes with a side of rice.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka (N,G)
$14.00

Grilled paneer and bell pepper marinated in yogurt and spices, topped with lime-pickled onions. Served with herb salad.

Paneer Tikka Masala
$15.00

Soft and sumptuous grilled paneer in a creamy tomato sauce with lovely, tangy spices. Comes with a side of rice.

Samosa

Samosa (V,D)
$5.00
Kebabs

Hara Bhara Kebabs (V, D, N)
$12.00

Kebabs filled with herbs, greens, peas, potatoes and spices. Served with carrot slaw.

Naan

Naan (V,D,N)
$3.50
Butter Naan
$4.00
Benarsi Tomato Naan Meal - KIDS
$7.00

Benarsi Naan Crostini, and fries

Garlic Naan

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup (V,G,D,N)
$5.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Naan

Olive and Cheese Naan (N)
$5.00

Lassi

Mango Lassi
$5.00

A creamy yogurt-based mango shake.

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Puffs with Mango Mousse (N)
$7.50

Chocolate covered pani puri (puffed semolina balls) with creamy, tangy mango mousse

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun
$5.00

Rose and cardamom flavored Indian donuts

More

Marigold
$6.00

Passionfruit, pineapple, mint, lime, and ginger.

Butterfly Pea Flower Ice Tea
$5.00

An herbal tea drink with beautiful changing colors.

Item pic
$5.00

Matcha citrusade with herbs and ginger

Item pic
$5.00

Spicy and sweet: turmeric soda with ginger, lime, and black pepper.

Item pic
$13.00

Basmati rice, mixed with tender pineapple and veggies. Garnished with Raisins, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, coconut. Served with beet raita.

Item pic
$14.00

Grilled chicken wings tossed in sweet and tangy tamarind bbq sauce. Served with seasonal fresh salad.

Item pic
$14.00

Basmati rice, mixed with tender chicken, pineapple, and veggies. Garnished with Raisins, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, coconut. Served with beet raita.

Hara Bhara Lunch Bowl
$11.00
Lamb meatball lunch bowl
$13.00
Crispy Masala Shrimp Bowl
$13.00
Saag Paneer (G,N)
$13.00

Paneer cheese in a delicious creamy green sauce. Comes with a side of rice.

Item pic
$12.00

Soft chickpeas cooked with warm spices and aromatics with tomato, garlic, onion and cilantro. Comes with a side of rice.

Item pic
$8.00

Crispy fried greens and jalapeno rings with chutneys, sev, cilantro, onion, makhana mix, and tomato

Item pic
$11.00

Flavorful Indian spiced lamb meatballs on a bed of yogurt served with herbacious masala chimichurri

Item pic
$4.00
Masala Fries (V, D)
$5.00
Beet Raita
$3.00
Seasonal Fresh Salad (V,G,D,N)
$5.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677, Laguna Niguel CA 92677

Gallery

