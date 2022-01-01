Go
The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

14100 Franklin Boulevard

Popular Items

ALMOND & CHOCOLATE CHUNK SEA SALT COOKIE$1.50
A customer favorite! Chocolate and almond cookie that has been sprinkled with sea salt.
SEASONAL SPINACH SALAD
Spinach Greens, Sliced Apples, Toasted Almonds, Carrots, Dried Cherries, Red Onions, Feta Cheese & Croutons. Served with White-Balsamic Vinaigrette.
(Contains Almonds-if allergic please let the chefs know!)
SOUP & SANDWICH$7.50
Your choice of half sandwich served with a bowl of our delicious house-made soup of the week. Look under the soup section for soup description.
Vegetable Sandwich:
Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, leaf lettuce and Kalamata olive aioli on toasted house-made focaccia bread.
Smoked Chicken Panini:
Smoked pulled chicken, Havarti cheese, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions, and chipotle aioli on ciabatta bun.
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.75
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, dill pickles, and garlic-herb aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with a side of pommes frites, fresh vegetable slaw, and a dill pickle.
QUINOA BOWL$8.50
Quinoa, roasted brussel sprouts, carrots, and red peppers. Topped with pickled red onions and chopped tomatoes. Served with a creamy lemon-herb yogurt dressing on the side.
PEPPERONI BREAD$3.00
Mini loaf (5-6inch) of our house-made asiago bread filled with fresh mozzarella and pepperoni topped with asiago cheese and served Hot!
CREAM OF TOMATO SOUP$4.50
Garnished with Toast Points, Balsamic Glaze & Fresh Basil
(Made with Vegetable Stock and Dairy).
8 oz. portion
HOUSE SALAD$4.50
Mixed salad greens , tomatoes, carrots, pickled red onions, Asiago cheese, cucumbers and herb croutons.Please choose a size and dressing)
QUICHE SPECIAL$6.50
This weeks selection: Our house made buttery tart with spinach, fresh herbs & havarti cheese all baked in a savory egg custard. Served with a small café salad.
POMMES FRITES$2.50
A Classic! Our hand cut potatoes fried to order. Served with side of ketchup.
Location

14100 Franklin Boulevard

Lakewood OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 1:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
