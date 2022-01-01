The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

Your choice of half sandwich served with a bowl of our delicious house-made soup of the week. Look under the soup section for soup description.

Vegetable Sandwich:

Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, leaf lettuce and Kalamata olive aioli on toasted house-made focaccia bread.

Smoked Chicken Panini:

Smoked pulled chicken, Havarti cheese, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions, and chipotle aioli on ciabatta bun.

