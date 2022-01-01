Rangzen Tibetan Place
Here at Rangzen, you will find both traditional and non-traditional vegetarian and meat dishes. At the same time you will see a glimpse of Tibet and remember the spirit of Tibet. At our family restaurant you can experience the 2,500-year old rich tradition as well as enjoy the taste of genuine Tibetan cuisine
Location
24 Pearl St
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
