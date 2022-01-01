Go
Ranken Noodle House

133 Commerce Square Pl

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Popular Items

Tempura Udon (Hot)$15.00
udon served in bonito dashi soup, topped with tenkasu, green and/white scallions. Tempura (2 Shrimp, 3 seasonal vegetable)
Edamame$5.00
Young soy beans boiled, salted, and served cold.
Super Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
Spicy version of tonkotsu, super spicy chili oil is made in house. (recomment 1st time customer to put the spicy sauce aside)
Shoyu Ramen$13.50
ramen in home made light broth with house made shoyu flavor, topped with home made chashu, in-house marinated soft-boiled egg, home made menma, crunchy blanched cabbage, green and/ white scallions.
Vegi Gyoza$7.00
six pieces of pan-seared crispy bottom veggie dumplings. Served with Ponzu dipping sauce.
Beef Udon (Hot)$15.00
udon in bonito dashi soup. Topped with sliced beef brisket, tenkasu, green and/ white scallions.
Tonkotsu Ramen$14.50
ramen in home made heavy broth with house made salt flavor, topped with home made chashu, in-house marinated soft-boiled egg, stir-fried kikurage, home made menma, crunchy blanched bean sprouts, green and/ white scallions.
Miso Ramen$15.50
ramen in home made light broth with home made miso flavor. Topped with home made chashu, stir-fried kikurage, home made menma, crunchy blanched bean sprouts, green and/ white scallions.
Onigiri (X2)$7.00
Gyoza$6.50
six pieces of pan-seared crispy bottom pork chicken dumplings. Served with home made Ponzu dipping sauce.
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

133 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg MD 20878

