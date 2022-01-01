Rao’s Los Angeles
The exclusive legendary East Harlem eatery is replicated in Los Angeles. Dark wood, red leather booths, classic décor and family warmth bring this east coast red sauce joint to life. Meatballs and Cheesecake are an absolute must. Enjoy over 125 years of history still owned by the same family!
1006 Seward St
Popular Items
Location
1006 Seward St
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crispy Crust - Hollywood
Come in and enjoy!
Plant Power Fast Food
Changing the World, One Burger at a Time.
Doomie's Home Cookin'
Come and enjoy the vegan food we have to offer in Hollywood, at the corner of Fountain & Vine.
This page is for pick-up only. No refunds once order has been submitted. Thank you!
Delish Hollywood
Come in and enjoy!