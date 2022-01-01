Rao’s Los Angeles

Go
The exclusive legendary East Harlem eatery is replicated in Los Angeles. Dark wood, red leather booths, classic décor and family warmth bring this east coast red sauce joint to life. Meatballs and Cheesecake are an absolute must. Enjoy over 125 years of history still owned by the same family!

1006 Seward St

Popular Items

Fiocchi$28.00
Beggar Purse Ravioli, Ricotta and Bartlett Pear Filling, Brown Butter, Sage, Dried Cranberries
Caesar Salad$18.00
Romaine Hearts, Classic Caesar Dressing, Ciabatta Croutons, Parmesan
Penne alla Vodka$28.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Vodka, Cream
Meatballs$18.00
Ground Beef, Pork, Veal, Seasoned Breadcrumbs
Orecchiette & Broccoli Rabe$28.00
Hot & Sweet Sausage, Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed Vegetables$10.00
House Salad$18.00
Green Leaf, Iceberg, cucumber, Endive, Radicchio, Red Onion, Fennel, Roma Tomato, House Vinaigrette
Rigatoni Bolognese$28.00
Ground Beef, Pork and Veal, San Marzano Tomatoes, Herbs
Chicken Parmesan$29.00
Breaded, Fried Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Shaved Parmesan, Micro Basil
Fusilli Carbonara$28.00
Pancetta, Egg, Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano
1006 Seward St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
