Rao's Bakery - Baptist Hospital

3080 College Street

Popular Items

Iced Coffee
Refreshing cold coffee sweetended with pure cane light on cream
Carmella Latte
Latte w/ caramel, french vanilla & whip cream
Dirty Chai Latte
Chai latte with espresso
Snickers Frap
Blended coffee based hazelnut, caramel & chocolate frap
Torani Flavors
Drink flavorings
Sugar Cookie$0.99
1 sugar cookie. Shapes and color vary based on season.
White Chocolate Mocha
Vanilla Latte
Latte w/ Vanilla
Salted Caramel Mocha
Latte w/ salted caramel, chcolate & whip cream
Tuxedo Mocha
Latte w/ white & dark chocolate. Whip cream ontop
Location

3080 College Street

Beaumont TX

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
