Rao's Bakery - Cypress

Rao's Bakery was established in 1941 and is a very unique concept, which includes a full-service bakery, deli, specialty coffee drinks. Come in and enjoy!

6915 Cypresswood Suite F

Popular Items

Blueberry Cranberry Cream
Cranberry's Blueberry's and cream cheese Muffin
Scone$2.95
Zummo Kolache w/ Cheese$1.95
Zummo party link wrapped up on our sweet dough.
Bacon, Egg & cheese Croissant$4.75
Mini ham and cheese croissant$1.65
Mini Croissant with ham and cheese
Blueberry Cream
Muffin with blueberry's and cream cheese inside.
Blueberry
Blueberry Muffin
Turnover$3.95
Puff pastry filled with apple slices
Strawberry Cream
Strawberry flavored muffin with cream cheese and strawberry jam on top.
Mini Cinnamon Roll$0.99
6915 Cypresswood Suite F

Houston TX

Sunday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
