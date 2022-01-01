Go
Rao's Bakery - Dowlen

Rao's Bakery was established in 1941 and is a very unique concept, which includes a full-service bakery, deli, specialty coffee drinks. Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM

4440 Dowlen Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (874 reviews)

Popular Items

Torani Flavors
Drink flavorings
Carmella Latte
Latte w/ caramel, french vanilla & whip cream
Sugar Cookie$0.99
1 sugar cookie. Shapes and color vary based on season.
Decorated Sugar cookie$2.50
Sugar cookies with seasonal decorations using buttercream icing.
Cake Balls$1.99
Pic is of the Italian cream flavor. We also offer red velvet
Small Eclair$1.65
Spiced Chai Latte
Eclipse baby cake$7.39
White cake buttercream icing with bavarian cram filling and chocolate ganache on top.
Café Latte
Espresso based drink w/ stemamed milk and a little froth ontop
Strawberry Cream King cake$23.95
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4440 Dowlen Rd

Beaumont TX

Sunday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
