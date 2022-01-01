Rao's Bakery - Calder
Rao's Bakery was established in 1941 and is a very unique concept, which includes a full-service bakery, deli, specialty coffee drinks. Come in and enjoy!
2596 Calder Avenue
Popular Items
Location
2596 Calder Avenue
Beaumont TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Luke's Bar and Grill
Come on in and enjoy! Daily Food Specials and Happy Hours for your favorite drinks.
For the Love of Foods Beaumont
Come in and enjoy!
Exstasy
Come in and enjoy!
The Avenue Curbside Cafe
Come enjoy your favorite Avenue Coffees and Pastries on the go!