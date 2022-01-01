Go
Toast

Rao's Bakery - Calder

Rao's Bakery was established in 1941 and is a very unique concept, which includes a full-service bakery, deli, specialty coffee drinks. Come in and enjoy!

2596 Calder Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Zummo Kolache w/ Cheese$1.95
Zummo party link wrapped up on our sweet dough.
Turnover$3.95
Puff pastry filled with apple slices
Zummo w/ Jalapeno and cheese$1.95
Sugar Cookie$0.99
1 sugar cookie. Shapes and color vary based on season.
Lg Cinnamon Roll$2.99
Torani Flavors
Drink flavorings
Mini fried cinnamon roll$1.15
Mini Cinnamon Roll$0.99
Iced Coffee
Refreshing cold coffee sweetended with pure cane light on cream
Empanada$1.15
Filled with cubed apple.
See full menu

Location

2596 Calder Avenue

Beaumont TX

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Luke's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy! Daily Food Specials and Happy Hours for your favorite drinks.

For the Love of Foods Beaumont

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Exstasy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Avenue Curbside Cafe

No reviews yet

Come enjoy your favorite Avenue Coffees and Pastries on the go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston