Rapid City restaurants you'll love

Go
Rapid City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rapid City

Rapid City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Rapid City restaurants

Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.

1624 E Saint Patrick St #101, Rapid City

Avg 4.7 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PERFECT PEPPERONI
Pizza sauce, extra mozzarella and extra pepperoni
GARLIC KNOTS
Hand tied dough topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of our marinara sauce.
Turkey & cheese
Turkey & Cheese served on your choice of white, wheat or sour dough. Choose your favorite cheese, dressing and add veggie toppings
More about Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.
Spring Creek Grille - Hart Ranch image

 

Spring Creek Grille - Hart Ranch

23756 Arena Dr., Rapid City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Pizza Special LARGE$14.00
Taco Pizza$16.00
BBQ Chicken Pizza special SMALL$8.00
More about Spring Creek Grille - Hart Ranch
Pour 54 Taphouse image

PIZZA

Pour 54 Taphouse

615 Main Street, Rapid City

Avg 4.9 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Parmesan Fries$9.00
POUND OF FRIES TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE MADE GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE FINISHED WITH SHAVED PARMESAN AND A SPRINKLE OF PARSLEY
Caesar Salad$5.00
FRESH ROMAINE TOSSED WITH OUR SIGNATURE HOUSE CAESAR AND TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE CROUTONS AND PARMESAN.
Spinach Artichoke Sweet Potato Flat Bread$9.00
GF Sweet potato flat bread smothered in spinach artichoke dip and parmesan toasted to perfection.
More about Pour 54 Taphouse
Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City image

 

Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City

208 East North St, Rapid City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajitas$15.99
Grilled onions, red, yellow, green and orange peppers, with your choice of: chicken or steak. Garnished with a mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and beans.
*Shrimp option for $1.99 more
Bistec a la Mexicana$14.99
Grilled steak bits cooked with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with an order of tortillas, rice and beans.
Combinacion$14.99
Can't decide? How about a little bit of everything. This order comes with a Tamale, Enchilada and a Taco. Served with rice and beans.
More about Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City
Fork Real Community Cafe image

 

Fork Real Community Cafe

201 Main Street, Rapid City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Fork Real Community Cafe
The Gaslight image

 

The Gaslight

13490 Main St, Rockerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Gaslight
Elks Lodge and Golf Course image

 

Elks Lodge and Golf Course

3333 Jolly Ln #6085, Rapid City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Elks Lodge and Golf Course
Juniper Cuisine image

 

Juniper Cuisine

405 Canal Street Suite 1300, Rapid City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Juniper Cuisine
The Bean Counter image

 

The Bean Counter

4956 5th St, Rapid City

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Bean Counter
Tally's Silver Spoon image

 

Tally's Silver Spoon

530 6th St, Rapid City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$14.00
Two poached eggs, English muffin, ham, hollandaise, hashbrowns
French Omelettes$16.00
Served with hashbrown and toast. We use three eggs, fresh ingredients, and imagination.
Grandpa Dick Burger$14.00
1/2 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
More about Tally's Silver Spoon
Banner pic

 

Sabatino's Italian Ristorante

617 Main Street, Rapid City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sabatino's Italian Ristorante
Main pic

 

BIN 605

2001 Hope Ct Suite 1, Rapid City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about BIN 605
Restaurant banner

 

Bella Pizza

611 Main St, Rapid City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bella Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Delmonico Grill

609 Main Street, Rapid City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Delmonico Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rapid City

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Rapid City to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Custer

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

North Platte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

North Platte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston