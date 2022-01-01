Rapid City restaurants you'll love
Rapid City's top cuisines
Must-try Rapid City restaurants
More about Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.
1624 E Saint Patrick St #101, Rapid City
|Popular items
|PERFECT PEPPERONI
Pizza sauce, extra mozzarella and extra pepperoni
|GARLIC KNOTS
Hand tied dough topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of our marinara sauce.
|Turkey & cheese
Turkey & Cheese served on your choice of white, wheat or sour dough. Choose your favorite cheese, dressing and add veggie toppings
More about Spring Creek Grille - Hart Ranch
Spring Creek Grille - Hart Ranch
23756 Arena Dr., Rapid City
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Pizza Special LARGE
|$14.00
|Taco Pizza
|$16.00
|BBQ Chicken Pizza special SMALL
|$8.00
More about Pour 54 Taphouse
PIZZA
Pour 54 Taphouse
615 Main Street, Rapid City
|Popular items
|Garlic Parmesan Fries
|$9.00
POUND OF FRIES TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE MADE GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE FINISHED WITH SHAVED PARMESAN AND A SPRINKLE OF PARSLEY
|Caesar Salad
|$5.00
FRESH ROMAINE TOSSED WITH OUR SIGNATURE HOUSE CAESAR AND TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE CROUTONS AND PARMESAN.
|Spinach Artichoke Sweet Potato Flat Bread
|$9.00
GF Sweet potato flat bread smothered in spinach artichoke dip and parmesan toasted to perfection.
More about Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City
Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City
208 East North St, Rapid City
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$15.99
Grilled onions, red, yellow, green and orange peppers, with your choice of: chicken or steak. Garnished with a mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and beans.
*Shrimp option for $1.99 more
|Bistec a la Mexicana
|$14.99
Grilled steak bits cooked with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with an order of tortillas, rice and beans.
|Combinacion
|$14.99
Can't decide? How about a little bit of everything. This order comes with a Tamale, Enchilada and a Taco. Served with rice and beans.
More about Tally's Silver Spoon
Tally's Silver Spoon
530 6th St, Rapid City
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
Two poached eggs, English muffin, ham, hollandaise, hashbrowns
|French Omelettes
|$16.00
Served with hashbrown and toast. We use three eggs, fresh ingredients, and imagination.
|Grandpa Dick Burger
|$14.00
1/2 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
More about Sabatino's Italian Ristorante
Sabatino's Italian Ristorante
617 Main Street, Rapid City
More about BIN 605
BIN 605
2001 Hope Ct Suite 1, Rapid City
More about Bella Pizza
Bella Pizza
611 Main St, Rapid City
More about Delmonico Grill
Delmonico Grill
609 Main Street, Rapid City