Chicken salad in Rapid City

Rapid City restaurants that serve chicken salad

Tally's Silver Spoon image

 

Tally's Silver Spoon

530 6th St, Rapid City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$15.00
Spring greens, houserub roasted breast, tomato, cheese, and boiled egg
More about Tally's Silver Spoon
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.

1624 E Saint Patrick St #101, Rapid City

Avg 4.7 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad with Chicken$8.49
Fresh bed of greens, chopped chicken breast, red onion, black olive, cucumber, diced tomato & feta cheese served with greek dressing
Craisin Apple Walnut Salad with Chicken$8.99
Fresh bed of greens, chopped chicken breast, feta cheese, glazed walnuts, chopped apple and crasins.
Chicken B.L.T Salad$8.49
Fresh bed of greens, chopped chicken breast, shredded colby jack, smoked bacon and diced tomato.
More about Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.

