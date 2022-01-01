Chicken salad in Rapid City
Rapid City restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Tally's Silver Spoon
Tally's Silver Spoon
530 6th St, Rapid City
|Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Spring greens, houserub roasted breast, tomato, cheese, and boiled egg
More about Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.
1624 E Saint Patrick St #101, Rapid City
|Greek Salad with Chicken
|$8.49
Fresh bed of greens, chopped chicken breast, red onion, black olive, cucumber, diced tomato & feta cheese served with greek dressing
|Craisin Apple Walnut Salad with Chicken
|$8.99
Fresh bed of greens, chopped chicken breast, feta cheese, glazed walnuts, chopped apple and crasins.
|Chicken B.L.T Salad
|$8.49
Fresh bed of greens, chopped chicken breast, shredded colby jack, smoked bacon and diced tomato.