Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Rapid City

Go
Rapid City restaurants
Toast

Rapid City restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

 

Borrachos Mexican Diner & Cantina

716 North Lacrosse Street, Rapid City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHIPS + SALSA STARTER$2.99
More about Borrachos Mexican Diner & Cantina
Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City image

 

Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City

208 East North St, Rapid City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips and Salsa$6.99
More about Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City

Browse other tasty dishes in Rapid City

Omelettes

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Burritos

Crepes

Enchiladas

Cake

Map

More near Rapid City to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Custer

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

North Platte

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

North Platte

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (591 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston