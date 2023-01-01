Curry in Rapid City
Rapid City restaurants that serve curry
Tally's Silver Spoon
530 6th St, Rapid City
|Curried Mussels Rouille
|$28.00
Roasted red pepper, saffron, coconut, curry broth, crostini rouille
Thai Thai restaurant - 221 E. North street
221 E. North street, Rapid City
|Massaman Curry
|$9.99
Mild Curry (Spice Level can't be reduced)
|Green Curry
|$9.99
Hot Curry (Spiciy Level can't be reduced)
|Panang Curry
|$9.99
Hot Curry (Spicy Level can't be reduced)