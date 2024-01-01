Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Rapid City

Rapid City restaurants
Rapid City restaurants that serve fajitas

Borrachos Mexican Diner & Cantina

716 North Lacrosse Street, Rapid City

STEAK FAJITA PLATE$17.79
Grilled Carne Asada strips served with a side of flavorful rice and beans, sautéed calabacitas, and a medley of colorful peppers and onions. Enjoy wrapping it all up in your choice of three warm flour tortillas or four warm corn tortillas
CHICKEN FAJITA PLATE$16.59
Deliciously seasoned grilled chicken strips served with a side of flavorful rice and beans, sautéed calabacitas, and a medley of colorful peppers and onions. Enjoy wrapping it all up in your choice of three warm flour tortillas or four warm corn tortillas
More about Borrachos Mexican Diner & Cantina
Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City

208 East North St, Rapid City

Fajitas$16.99
Grilled onions, red, yellow, green and orange peppers, with your choice of: chicken or steak. Garnished with a mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and beans.
*Shrimp option for $1.99 more
More about Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City

