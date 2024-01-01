Fajitas in Rapid City
Rapid City restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Borrachos Mexican Diner & Cantina
Borrachos Mexican Diner & Cantina
716 North Lacrosse Street, Rapid City
|STEAK FAJITA PLATE
|$17.79
Grilled Carne Asada strips served with a side of flavorful rice and beans, sautéed calabacitas, and a medley of colorful peppers and onions. Enjoy wrapping it all up in your choice of three warm flour tortillas or four warm corn tortillas
|CHICKEN FAJITA PLATE
|$16.59
Deliciously seasoned grilled chicken strips served with a side of flavorful rice and beans, sautéed calabacitas, and a medley of colorful peppers and onions. Enjoy wrapping it all up in your choice of three warm flour tortillas or four warm corn tortillas