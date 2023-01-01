Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Rapid City
/
Rapid City
/
French Toast
Rapid City restaurants that serve french toast
Tally's Silver Spoon
530 6th St, Rapid City
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
$13.00
More about Tally's Silver Spoon
Essence of Coffee
908 Main Street, Rapid City
No reviews yet
Berry French Toast
$12.25
Sourdough soaked in vanilla custard, fresh berries, powdered sugar, side of maple syrup
More about Essence of Coffee
