French toast in Rapid City

Rapid City restaurants
Toast

Rapid City restaurants that serve french toast

Tally's Silver Spoon image

 

Tally's Silver Spoon

530 6th St, Rapid City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$13.00
More about Tally's Silver Spoon
Item pic

 

Essence of Coffee

908 Main Street, Rapid City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Berry French Toast$12.25
Sourdough soaked in vanilla custard, fresh berries, powdered sugar, side of maple syrup
More about Essence of Coffee

