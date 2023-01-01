Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Rapid City

Rapid City restaurants
Rapid City restaurants that serve pretzels

BIN 605

2001 Hope Ct Suite 1, Rapid City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Pretzel$5.00
lightly buttered soft pretzel, toasted and served with your choice of special house mustard or warm cheese sauce.
More about BIN 605
Pour 54 Taphouse image

PIZZA

Pour 54 Taphouse

615 Main Street, Rapid City

Avg 4.9 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pub Pretzel$9.00
Bavarian Pub Pretzels served with your choice of two dipping sauces.
Sausage & Pretzel Board$16.50
Bavarian Pretzels, Smoked Bison Sausage, Spicy Kielbasa sausage, Pour 54 Beer Cheese, Mustard, Fresh Granny Smith Apples, Sauerkraut , Marinated Onions and Pimento Cheese.
More about Pour 54 Taphouse

