Pretzels in Rapid City
Rapid City restaurants that serve pretzels
More about BIN 605
BIN 605
2001 Hope Ct Suite 1, Rapid City
|Soft Pretzel
|$5.00
lightly buttered soft pretzel, toasted and served with your choice of special house mustard or warm cheese sauce.
More about Pour 54 Taphouse
PIZZA
Pour 54 Taphouse
615 Main Street, Rapid City
|Pub Pretzel
|$9.00
Bavarian Pub Pretzels served with your choice of two dipping sauces.
|Sausage & Pretzel Board
|$16.50
Bavarian Pretzels, Smoked Bison Sausage, Spicy Kielbasa sausage, Pour 54 Beer Cheese, Mustard, Fresh Granny Smith Apples, Sauerkraut , Marinated Onions and Pimento Cheese.