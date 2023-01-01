Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Rapid City

Rapid City restaurants
Rapid City restaurants that serve quesadillas

Essence of Coffee

908 Main Street, Rapid City

Breakfast Quesadilla$10.50
Tortilla, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese
Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City

208 East North St, Rapid City

Quesadilla$13.99
A large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat. Served with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Kids Quesadilla$7.99
A kid sized quesadilla and your choice of shredded chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans.
