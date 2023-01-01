Quesadillas in Rapid City
Rapid City restaurants that serve quesadillas
Essence of Coffee
908 Main Street, Rapid City
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.50
Tortilla, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese
Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City
208 East North St, Rapid City
|Quesadilla
|$13.99
A large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat. Served with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.99
A kid sized quesadilla and your choice of shredded chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans.