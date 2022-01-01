Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Rapid City

Rapid City restaurants
Rapid City restaurants that serve reuben

Tally's Silver Spoon image

 

Tally's Silver Spoon

530 6th St, Rapid City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$14.50
Corned beef, Swiss, rye, sauerkraut, homemade 1000
More about Tally's Silver Spoon
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.

1624 E Saint Patrick St #101, Rapid City

Avg 4.7 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben
Sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island. Toasted on white, wheat or Sour Dough
REUBEN PIZZA
Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella, Thousand Island and Sauerkraut
More about Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.

