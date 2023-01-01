Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Rapid City
/
Rapid City
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Rapid City restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Tally's Silver Spoon
530 6th St, Rapid City
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
More about Tally's Silver Spoon
Essence of Coffee
908 Main Street, Rapid City
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries- bowl
$7.50
More about Essence of Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Rapid City
Pretzels
Greek Salad
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
Burritos
Garden Salad
Tacos
French Toast
More near Rapid City to explore
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Cheyenne
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Bismarck
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Laramie
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Casper
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Custer
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
North Platte
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Casper
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Cheyenne
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Laramie
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Bismarck
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
North Platte
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(309 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(408 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston