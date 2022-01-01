Tacos in Rapid City
Rapid City restaurants that serve tacos
More about Spring Creek Grille - Hart Ranch
Spring Creek Grille - Hart Ranch
23756 Arena Dr., Rapid City
|Taco Pizza
|$16.00
More about Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City
Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City
208 East North St, Rapid City
|Tacos Dorados
|$12.99
Three rolled chicken tacos, fried to form a crispy shell and topped with lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Taco Side
|$2.99
|Tacos
|$13.99
Three double corn tortilla tacos topped with your choice of meat, diced onions, cilantro and lime on the side. Served with rice and beans and your choice of salsa.