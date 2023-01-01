Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Baxter
  • /
  • Rapid River Lodge: Gift Shop - Gift Shop
A map showing the location of Rapid River Lodge: Gift Shop - Gift ShopView gallery

Rapid River Lodge: Gift Shop - Gift Shop

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

7376 Woida Road

Baxter, MN 56425

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

7376 Woida Road, Baxter MN 56425

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Baxter Café and Catering - 7788 Fairview Rd, - Baxter MN 56425
orange starNo Reviews
Fairview Road Baxter, MN 56425
View restaurantnext
b*merri Gastropub
orange starNo Reviews
19624 County Road 3 Brainerd, MN 56401
View restaurantnext
Hudson
orange starNo Reviews
208 Curtis Ave Ironton, MN 56455
View restaurantnext
Trailside Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
212 West Main Street Crosby, MN 56441
View restaurantnext
Barajas Mexican Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
31094 Front street Pequot Lakes, MN 56472
View restaurantnext
Shiners
orange star4.8 • 165
34174 2nd Ave Jenkins, MN 56472
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Baxter

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Rapid River Lodge: Gift Shop - Gift Shop

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston