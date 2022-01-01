Go
Rappourt

The Craft Beer Bar of North Side A2!

2721 Plymouth Road

DINER BURGER$12.00
6oz Creekstone Angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, sautéed onion puree, ketchup, mustard, on brioche bun. Served with fries.
CHICKEN TENDERS$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders and fries, served with choice of dipping sauce.
SPICY CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders, sweet and spicy habanero sauce, lettuce, pickles, red onions, ranch in a sun-dried tomato wrap.
KALE AND BEET SALAD$13.00
Bruised kale, mixed greens, roasted beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, goat cheese, spiced crunchy chickpeas, served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Served with toasted pita
RAPPOURT BURGER$13.00
6oz Creekstone Angus beef patty, Swiss ceese, mixed greens, tomatoes, onion jam, mint berry relish, on brioche bun. Served with fries.
BLACK BEAN BURGER$12.00
House-made vegan black bean patty, mixed greens, salsa, vegan horseradish sauce, pickled red onions, on a vegan focaccia roll. Served with vegan fries.
(Vegan)
FISH SANDWICH$12.00
Fried battered cod, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce on brioche bun.
JACK BURGER$15.00
Special blended patty, fried pepper jack cheese, bacon, jalapeno, lettuce, spicy aioli, on brioche bun. Served with fries.
SZECHUAN CAULIFLOWER BITES$10.00
Battered and fried, tossed in Szechuan sauce. Topped with scallions and sesame seeds. Choice of 2oz Blue Cheese or Ranch
(Vegetarian)
ASIAN FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS$10.00
Mix of sweet and spicy. House made sauce composed of a mix of tamari, honey, lime, mint, red pepper. Topped with sesame seeds
(Gluten Free)
(Vegetarian)
Location

2721 Plymouth Road

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
